First confirmed Lynchburg-area Coronavirus case

The Virginia Department of Health reports an Amherst County man has the Lynchburg area’s first confirmed case of the Coronavirus. Officials say he is in his 30’s and is isolated at home while monitoring his health..

“The COVID-19 outbreak is rapidly changing, so it is not surprising that we are identifying a case in our area,” said Kerry Gateley, M.D., director, Central Virginia Health District. “We all have a responsibility, a duty and an opportunity to take the simple and effective steps to protect ourselves and those around us.”

The district encompasses the City of Lynchburg and the surrounding counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell.