First-ever health fair coming to Amherst

News release: For the first time, two local nonprofit community health centers in conjunction with Second Stage Amherst will host a health fair on Saturday, May 12th from 11am to 2pm. All services and activities are free of charge and open to the community. Amherst Community Health Center, a division of Johnson Health Center, will provide dental screenings as well as general health information. Blue Ridge Medical Center will provide blood pressure and blood sugar checks. Second Stage Amherst will host a farmer’s market, yoga, swing dance lessons and massages. Several other vendors will be present with healthy cooking tips and therapy dogs. Fun activities for children like a bounce house will be there as well.

Blue Ridge Medical Center located in Nelson County and Amherst Community Health Center located in Madison Heights serve Amherst County residents by providing a variety of health care services such as adult and pediatric primary care, behavioral health, pharmacy and dental services along with others. Both are very committed to ensuring Amherst residents have access to affordable health care services which is why they are partnering together for this event. Second Stage Amherst is a hub in the town of Amherst for weekend events and already has established health-related vendors and activities taking place on a regular basis. This event is a great opportunity for these organizations to work together, in order to provide resources to improve the overall wellness of the community. We hope the community will take advantage of the free health screenings and other fun health-related activities taking place throughout the day. For additional information, search Amherst Health Fair at Second Stage on Facebook.