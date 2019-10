First snow at Snowshoe — and snowmaking begins soon

The first snowfall of the season has already come down at Snowshoe Resort in nearby West Virginia. It wasn’t much in terms of accumulation, but it signals that snowmaking will begin right around the start of November. Snowshoe plans on opening for the season on November 22nd — the Friday before Thanksgiving. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

Photos: Snowshoe Resort