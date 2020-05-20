Election Results
Five hospitalized after Wards Ferry Road collision

Published May 20, 2020 | By Web Staff

NEWS RELEASE: LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after a crash on Wards Ferry Road this afternoon that sent five people to the hospital.

On May 20, 2020 at 12:01 p.m., officers responded to the 1900-block of Wards Ferry Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles.

When officers arrived, they located the vehicles and the Lynchburg Fire Department extricated individuals from one vehicle. As a result of the crash, two individuals were taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries and three individuals were taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with minor injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Officer N. Hertzog at (434) 455-6047.

