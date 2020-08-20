Five University of Lynchburg students test positive for COVID-19

The University of Lynchburg says five students have tested positive for COVID-19, with 26 students in quarantine on campus, another 11 in isolation on campus, and seven suspected cases awaiting test results. The University has moved to Alert Level 2, which means the following changes are in effect through Wednesday, Aug. 26:

**All campus dining options are takeout/delivery only.

**All classes move to online delivery for one calendar week from Thursday, Aug. 20, through Wednesday, Aug. 27, with the exception of graduate health programs and clinical/hospital rotation students.

**All in-person athletics and student organization programming is suspended.

**All indoor recreational facilities are closed.

Residential facilities remain open.

The University will reassess in a week and decide upon next steps.