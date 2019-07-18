Five-year sentence for Christmas night shooting death

A guilty verdict – and five-year sentence – today in Campbell County Court for Michael Langford, charged with the Christmas night shooting death of Carlton Stratton. The jury convicted him of voluntary manslaughter, a reduction from the second-degree murder charge he had faced. Jury members then recommended a five-year sentence, which the judge then handed down. Stratton’s sister, Mary Cash, was not happy with five years:

That with Reporter Andre Whitehead. Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jason Todd told Whitehead he respects the jury’s decision:

Stratton was fatally shot at his Cog Lane home just outside Lynchburg city limits.