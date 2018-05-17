Flash Flood Warning for Lynchburg, most surrounding counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Appomattox County, Craig County, Campbell County, Bedford County, Botetourt County, and the City of Lynchburg until midnight EDT

At 606 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a developing line of nearly stationary line of thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain has already fallen in some areas. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lynchburg, Bedford and Altavista. Additional rainfall amounts of between two and four inches are possible, in the warned area which will lead to flash flooding of small streams and creeks and areas of poor drainage. This includes the following Locations Liberty University, The National D-Day Memorial, and Lynchburg Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.