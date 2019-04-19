FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Lynchburg Region

* Flash Flood Warning for… Northwestern Campbell County in central Virginia… East central Bedford County in south central Virginia… South central Amherst County in central Virginia… The City of Lynchburg in central Virginia…

* Until 1045 PM EDT Friday

* At 441 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a southwest to northeast oriented area of thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall that will continue to track across the Lynchburg and vicinity area, including suburbs such as Forrest and Madison Heights. Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour can be expected with this activity, which in urban areas can result in flash flooding quickly.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include… Lynchburg… Forest… Rustburg… Madison Heights… and Boonsboro. This includes the following streams and drainages… Buttom Creek… Flat Creek… Carters Creek… Tussocky Creek… and Buck Branch. This includes The following Locations Liberty University and Lynchburg Airport.