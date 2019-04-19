FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Lynchburg Region
* Flash Flood Warning for… Northwestern Campbell County in central Virginia… East central Bedford County in south central Virginia… South central Amherst County in central Virginia… The City of Lynchburg in central Virginia…
* Until 1045 PM EDT Friday
* At 441 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a southwest to northeast oriented area of thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall that will continue to track across the Lynchburg and vicinity area, including suburbs such as Forrest and Madison Heights. Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour can be expected with this activity, which in urban areas can result in flash flooding quickly.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include… Lynchburg… Forest… Rustburg… Madison Heights… and Boonsboro. This includes the following streams and drainages… Buttom Creek… Flat Creek… Carters Creek… Tussocky Creek… and Buck Branch. This includes The following Locations Liberty University and Lynchburg Airport.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1…8 6 6…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.