May 2nd, 2019 | Written by: Web Staff

The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…Northwestern Bedford County and Southeastern Botetourt County.

* Until 1000 PM EDT Thursday

* At 358 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…Peaks Of Otter Recreation Area…Peaks Of Otter Summit…and Lithia.