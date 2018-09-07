Flash flood watch in effect for Nelson, other nearby counties

A flash flood watch remains in effect through this evening for a wide swatch of Virginia that begins just to our north. The watch includes Nelson, Albemarle and Augusta Counties. The National Weather Service says slow-moving thunderstorms may drop heavy rain in affected areas, posing an elevated threat of flash flooding.

(Continue reading for the full National Weather Service statement.)

Flash Flood Watch

Areas Affected: Albemarle; Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Clarke; Culpeper; Eastern Highland; Frederick; Greene; Madison; Nelson; Northern Fauquier; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Orange; Page; Rappahannock; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Southern Fauquier; Warren; Western Highland NWS Baltimore/Washington (Washington D.C., Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, Eastern West Virginia)

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING… The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of Virginia and West Virginia, including the following areas, in Virginia, Albemarle, Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Clarke, Culpeper, Eastern Highland, Frederick VA, Greene, Madison, Nelson, Northern Fauquier, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Orange, Page, Rappahannock, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Southern Fauquier, Warren, and Western Highland. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan, Western Grant, Western Mineral, and Western Pendleton.

Through this evening

Slow moving thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon. Heavy rain from these thunderstorms will pose an elevated threat of flash flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.