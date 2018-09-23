Flood warning for Roanoke River in Altavista, Brookneal, Randolph

From the National Weather Servicee: A Flood Warning is in effect for the Roanoke (Staunton) River at Altavista, Brookneal and Randolph. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain fell Saturday evening across southside Virginia, and the foothills of the Virginia Blue Ridge. This resulted in flash flooding of many headwater streams of the Roanoke River overnight. As the water continues to runoff and move downstream, this will result in minor flooding along parts of the Roanoke River today. In each case, the river is expected to reach or slightly exceed the beginning of flood stage today before it begins to recede. Do not drive through flooded areas; the water may be much deeper than you think.

 









