UPDATE: Downtown Lynchburg library to re-open Tuesday

UPDATE: The Downtown Branch Library will resume regular hours Tuesday at 9:30 am.

PREVIOUS: For the second time in six months, the Lynchburg Public Library’s downtown branch is temporarily closing for pest control. The latest announcement came this morning. City officials say the branch inside City Hall is closed until further notice. You may remember that late last November, the same branch closed after an infestation of book lice and bedbugs was discovered.

Lynchburg City news release: Library patrons should be aware that the Downtown Branch of the Lynchburg Public Library (located at 900 Church Street in City Hall) is temporarily closed beginning today, Monday, May 21 until further notice for pest control treatment. Patrons may visit the Main Library located at 2315 Memorial Avenue.