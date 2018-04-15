Forecast storms may impact VT Day of Remembrance ceremony

From Virginia Tech: The National Weather Service is calling for the potential of severe weather (wind and rain) throughout the day Sunday, April 15 and in the early morning hours of Monday, April 16. This weather could impact the midnight memorial candle lighting ceremony at the April 16 Memorial Monday morning. [The ceremony will remember the 32 people killed during the mass shootings on campus April 16, 2007.]

If there is inclement weather around midnight, the memorial candle lighting ceremony will be held in Burruss Auditorium rather than the April 16 Memorial. All are welcome to attend the event. Once the inclement weather passes, the memorial candle will be brought from the Burruss Auditorium stage to the memorial for the remainder of the day until it is extinguished at 11:59 p.m.

For more information on Day of Remembrance events, please visit the We Remember website.