Forecasters: Hurricane Michael may bring heavy rain, flooding to region

The National Weather Service says Hurricane Michael may bring heavy rain and flooding to our region in the latter half of this week. One big difference between Michael and Hurricane Florence – this one is expected to move through rapidly. The current forecast track has the center of Michael likely swinging to our south and east before moving out. Here is the latest forecast track:

From the National Weather Service in Blacksburg: Michael is now a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 MPH, but it is expected to intensify further. Here is the track forecast from the National Hurricane Center. Michael will pose a heavy rain and flooding threat to our area during the latter half of this week.

Here is the latest WDBJ7 radar: