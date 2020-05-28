Forest Farmers Market open – with precautions

The Farmers Market in Forest has opened for its 10th season, but with some changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the market first opened for the year in April vendors could only sell pre-ordered items because of the pandemic restrictions. The Farmers Market is outdoors and won’t be requiring customers and vendors to wear masks – but McIntyre is encouraging their use. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays in the Forest Library parking lot. Dorothy McIntyre, the market director, says most produce at this point is still being sold through advance orders.

