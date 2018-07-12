Bedford County man charged with Forest rape

News release: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation of an alleged rape that occurred on July 5, 2018 in the Forest area of Bedford County. The victim and the suspect were acquaintances. During the course of the investigation Joshua Adam Caudill, age 27, of Thaxton was identified as the suspect. Caudill was arrested on July 11, 2018 and charged with Rape and Object Sexual Penetration. He is being held in the Bedford Adult Detention Facility without bond. The investigation is on-going.