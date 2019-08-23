Forest man faces multiple charges after pickup rams into furniture store

An unwelcome visitor drove in this morning to Buddy’s Home Furnishings on Fort Avenue, sending his pickup truck through the front of the store. Lynchburg Police say 43-year-old Robert Day of Forest faces charges that include DUI, drug possession, and urinating in public. Officials say Day tried to turn onto Fort Avenue from a business across the street, but he instead crossed the roadway and ran into the Buddy’s building.

NEWS RELEASE: On 8/23/2019, at 08:22, officers were dispatched to 5205 Fort Avenue to investigate a report of a grey Toyota Tacoma that crashed into the business. The business, Buddy’s Home Furnishings, was open at the time, but no one was injured when the vehicle entered into the store and stopped inside. The driver, Robert Anthony Day, 43 yo of Forest, VA, was located outside the business and taken into custody. He was charged with DUI-D, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Reckless Driving, Property Damage, and Urinating in Public. Prior to the crash, Day reportedly attempted to turn onto Fort Avenue from the business across the street but was unable to do so due to his acceleration and speed. He crossed all four lanes of Fort Avenue and into the lot of Buddy’s Home Furnishings before driving into the building. Day was the only occupant in the vehicle and was not injured.