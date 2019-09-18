Forest manufacturer will expand, add jobs

NEWS RELEASE: Bedford, Virginia—The Bedford County Office of Economic Development, in partnership with the Economic Development Authority, is pleased to announce that Valtim Marketing Solutions, Inc. will expand its operation in Forest and invest $750,000, adding eight new jobs over the next three years.

“Due to client demand and an industry shortage in envelope production, we are vertically integrating, bringing more industry solutions under one roof to better serve our customers”, said Tim Hamilton, President and CEO of Valtim. “We can now do larger production runs – from the thousands to the millions – with quicker turnaround.”

The company, located on Venture Drive in Forest, employs 96 full time people and plans to hire eight more employees over the next three years as it grows its envelope production capacity.