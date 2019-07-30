Forest Marine killed in Blue Ridge Parkway accident

News release: (Buena Vista, VA) – On Friday, July 26, 2019, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Blue Ridge Parkway dispatchers received a report of a single motor vehicle collision near Milepost 53 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Rangers and local rescue personnel arrived on scene to find the vehicle off of the roadway and lodged against a tree. The front seated passenger of the vehicle was able to exit with only minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle, Lance Corporal Adam Hooper, age 21, of Forest, Virginia was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigations indicate that Hooper was traveling northbound when he lost control of his vehicle and it left the roadway. No additional details are available at this time.