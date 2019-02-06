Forest Middle School student charged with bringing laoded handgun to school

From the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office:

This morning, a Bedford County Sheriff’s School Resource Officer received a complaint from an assistant principal at Forest Middle School. The principal advised the SRO that he had received information from a fellow student of a possible gun being on school property. After receiving the information, the principal reported that he checked a locker and found a loaded small caliber handgun. The gun was secured by the SRO and the student identified. The student was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property. He will be held in the Lynchburg Juvenile Detention Center. Further information about this incident will not be released due to the age of the parties involved.