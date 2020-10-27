Forest Middle School suspends in-person learning for 4th and 5th graders

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, Forest Middle school is sending 4th and 5th graders home for remote learning beginning tomorrow through Friday, November 6th. Forest Middle School parents received a letter today that all instruction for Grades 4 and 5 will switch to a remote format so that learning can continue. The Forest Middle School sixth grade, which meets in a different area of the building, will operate normally until further notice.

Here’s the letter from Forest Middle School:

Dear Families,

Unfortunately over the last week, we have had several cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) within our school. This has resulted in the quarantining of several staff members and one classroom of students. In consultation with division staff and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), it is necessary to suspend in-person learning for grades 4 and 5 starting tomorrow, October 28, 2020 through Friday, November 6, 2020. During this time, instruction for Grades 4 and 5 will switch to a remote format so that learning can continue.

At this time, we have determined that it is not necessary to suspend in-person learning for sixth grade students. Grade 6 classrooms are located in a different area of the building and, to date, those students and staff have not been identified with close contact/exposure through contact tracing. Through the contact tracing process, we have directly informed individuals who were in known close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, Forest Middle School staff continue to utilize enhanced cleaning protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to reduce viral transmission.

While fourth and fifth grade students are home, teachers will continue with instruction remotely. We are sending Chromebooks home with each student today so that they can access their course materials in Canvas. During this time, students will be considered present if they are engaging in meaningful interaction with their remote learning content and activities. If you need assistance accessing Canvas coursework, please reach out to your child’s teacher or the school.

In order to control the potential for viral spread, we partner with VDH and encourage all parents and students to continue to take appropriate precautions.

 Remember, we are all safer at home. The more people you spend time with and the closer you are to them, the higher the risk of COVID-19 being spread; you increase your chances of getting COVID-19 and increase the risk of others. Please avoid public gatherings to the extent possible during this time of precaution.  It is important to maintain good social distance (at least 6 feet) between yourself and others. Wash your hands or sanitize often, stay home if you are sick, and disinfect high-touch surfaces frequently. Cover your mouth and nose with a face mask when around others in public places.  If you must be in public, make sure that your mask fits and be sure to wear your mask properly; it should completely cover both the nose and mouth, fit snugly but comfortably against the sides of your face, and allow you to breathe without restriction.  Remember that if you have COVID-19, have any signs or symptoms, or have been identified as having close contact with someone who has COVID-19, you should stay home and away from other people to prevent spreading illness to others. Please follow VDH guidelines for the duration of time recommended.

Parents should continue to monitor the health of their families for COVID-19 symptoms. Children with COVID-19 generally have mild, cold-like symptoms, such as fever, runny nose, and cough. Vomiting and diarrhea have also been reported in some children. People without symptoms do not need to seek care or be tested. Those who become ill should contact their healthcare provider. Your health care provider will determine appropriate care and whether testing is necessary. If your child were to be identified with COVID-19, please contact the school immediately. All personal health information will be kept confidential.

Please feel free to contact me with any questions or concerns you may have. Please know that I must protect the confidentiality of all involved, but I will do my best to address your questions or concerns.

