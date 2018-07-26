Forest teen charged with DUI, other counts, for fatal May accident

State Police say a Forest teenager faces several DUI counts and other charges in connection with the fatal early-morning accident in May along Thomas Jefferson Road. Six people were in the Jeep Wrangler – none of them belted – and all were ejected when it overturned. One of the passengers, 18-year-old Caden Bailey, died five days later.

From Virginia State Police: Trooper N.J. Houck has obtained charges against the 17-year-old male driver who was responsible for the May 6, 2018, fatal crash in Bedford County. Those charges include DUI, manslaughter-DUI, DUI maiming-DUI, reckless driving, driving between midnight and 4 a.m., and driving with 3 or more passengers under the age of 21. The crash occurred May 6, 2018, at 4:23 a.m., in the 4400 block of Thomas Jefferson Road in Forest, Va. A 1998 Jeep Wrangler was traveling north on Route 811/Thomas Jefferson Road when it crossed the center-line as it entered a curve. The Jeep ran off the left side of the highway as it overturned and then struck a mailbox. The driver of the Jeep, a 17-year-old Forest male, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.