Forest woman killed in US 460 accident

News release: BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper T.M. Wertz is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday (Dec 16) at 10:05 a.m. on Route 460, one quarter mile east of Route 803, in Bedford County. A 2005 Mazda Tribute was traveling west on Route 460, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck the ditch line and overturned. The drive was identified as Linda Ann Bonniville, 61, of Forest, Va. Ms. Bonniville was wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.