Former Amherst police officer charged with harassment by computer

An Amherst County man faces multiple charges following a Virginia State Police investigation. Timothy D. Maberry, 43, turned himself in to state police Friday (May 10, 2019) after a multi-jurisdictional grand jury handed up the following indictments against him:

1 felony count of interception of a wire, electronic, or oral communication (Code of Virginia 19.2-62)

1 misdemeanor count of unlawful dissemination of images of another (Code of Virginia 18.2-386.2)

1 misdemeanor count of harassment by computer (Code of Virginia 18.2-152.7:1)

1 misdemeanor count of computer trespassing (Code of Virginia 18.2-152.4)

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office initiated the investigation in July 2018 at the collective request of the Town of Amherst Police Department, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and Amherst County Commonwealth’s Attorney. The charges stem from allegations of illegal activity conducted while Maberry was formerly employed by the Town of Amherst Police Department.