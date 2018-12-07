Former Lynchburg apartment manager charged with embezzling $20,000+

Lynchburg Police have charged a city woman with embezzling more than $20,000 from the Jefferson House apartments where she had worked as property manager. Police say 52-year-old Brenda Waller faces six felony counts.

From Lynchburg Police: On March 28, 2018, the Lynchburg Police Department received a report of possible embezzlement that was actively occurring at the Jefferson House Apartments located at 1818 Langhorne Square in Lynchburg, Virginia. Detective H. Blomquist with the Lynchburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division was assigned to work the case, and over the next few months, he discovered discrepancies in excess of $20,000. As a result of his investigation, Brenda Inez Waller, a 52-year-old resident of Lynchburg and the property manager of Jefferson House Apartments at that time, was interviewed and indicted on the following charges: Embezzlement (Felony) 6 counts. Waller was arrested without incident on the evening of December 6, 2018 and transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail where she was held without bond.