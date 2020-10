Former presidential advisor weighs in on Judge Barrett nomination

Timothy Goeglein was special assistant to U.S. President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2008. Goeglein is now with Focus on the Family. He has overseen seven US Supreme Court nominations. He spent the week speaking with students at Liberty’s Center for Law and Government. Goeglein also joined the MorningLine to discuss the Amy Coney Barrett hearings: