Former Radford student charged with killing roommate waives hearing

SEPTEMBER 5 UPDATE: The former Radford University student charged with fatally stabbing her college roommate has waived her right to a preliminary hearing. The attorney for Luisa Cutting told the court there are “significant mental issues” related to the killing. Cutting made her first court appearance since she was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Alexa Cannon. The case is scheduled to go next before a grand jury September 13.

JANUARY 25: Radford Police identify the person fatally stabbed Thursday as Alexa Cannon. Police say she was a Radford University student who is formerly from Roanoke. 21-year-old Luisa Cutting is charged with second degree murder.

PREVIOUS: A Radford University student is charged with fatally stabbing another woman. 21-year-old Luisa Cutting of Culpepper County faces a second-degree murder charge. Radford City Police say they were called this morning to a residence where they found the victim dead with multiple stab wounds. They have not yet released her identity. University officials confirm Cutting has been enrolled as a student there.