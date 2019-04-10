Former Virginia Attorney General rumored for multiple White House positions

Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli was in downtown Minneapolis earlier this week cheering on the Cavaliers along with other fans. When asked whether he was being considered for a position at the White House, Politico reports that Cuccinelli said “I’m just cheering on UVA tonight.” Some reports have linked Cuccinelli to either a possible “immigration czar” position while others have listed him as a possible candidate to become the next Secretary of Homeland Security.