Former VMI alumnus and head of Alumni Association reacts to racism accusations against VMI

| By

State officials have ordered an investigation into the Virginia Military Institute following a report in The Washington Post that described Black cadets and alumni facing “relentless racism.” Former Lynchburg City Councilman Turner Perrow graduated from VMI in 1996 and was head of the Alumni Association in 2015. He discussed the accusations with the MorningLine: