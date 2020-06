Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Lynchburg region

The Virginia Department of Health now reports 254 confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases in the Lynchburg region since the virus first arrived, an increase of four in the latest 24-hour reporting period. There are two new cases each in Bedford and Campbell Counties. The latest count shows 89 in Lynchburg, 27 in Amherst County, 33 in Appomattox, 83 in Bedford and 22 in Campbell. The number of deaths remains unchanged at four.