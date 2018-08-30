Four weeks later, Lakeside Drive to re-open

Lynchburg Water Resources officials say Lakeside Drive will reopen by noon tomorrow. The roadway has been closed between Moormans Road and Old Forest Road since the August 2nd storms caused serious flooding and threatened to overwhelm the College Lake dam. Officials say contractors have now stabilized the dam, and while the roadway that crosses it will once again be accessible, this stretch of Lakeside Drive may be closed from time to time when crews perform more dam maintenance.