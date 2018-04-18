Frank Rocco returns as LCA head football coach

From Liberty Christian Academy: After a two year absence from the sidelines of LCA football, Coach Frank Rocco is returning as the Bulldogs head football coach. A native of Pittsburgh, PA, Coach Rocco began his coaching career in 1983 as an assistant at Penn State University before joining the high school community in Pittsburgh, PA. Following his high school experience, Coach Rocco served at Liberty University from 2000-2004 under Ken Karcher. Coach Rocco began his tenure as LCA’s head football coach and athletic director in the fall of 2004 and subsequently dominated the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association leading the Bulldogs to six state championships. After leading LCA in the transition to the Virginia High School League, Coach Rocco stepped down as the LCA football coach to more intentionally focus on his responsibilities as the LCA athletic director. Bulldog Nation is honored to have Coach Rocco back at the helm leading our boys as we compete in the Seminole District and Region 4A. GO Bulldogs!