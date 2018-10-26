Game officials want hunters to help prevent spread of fatal deer disease
With Virginia’s general deer hunting season set to begin next month, state game officials want hunters to help efforts to prevent the spread of a disease that they say is a serious threat to the deer herd. Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t pretty; it attacks a deer’s neurological system, progressively affecting physical abilities and behavior. In recent years, CWD has been detected in some northwest Virginia Counties in the Winchester area. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
10-26 Deer Disease Wrap-WLNI-WEB
Click here for full Chronic Wasting Disease from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.