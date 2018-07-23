Gathright Dam to run pulse release of water from Lake Moomaw

COVINGTON, Va. (AP) – Operators at Gathright Dam are scheduled to conduct a pulse release of water from Lake Moomaw.

The pulse will begin at approximately 6 a.m. and end at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. It will be conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in coordination with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

At the peak of the pulse, the dam will release 3,500 cubic feet (99 cubic meters) per second and will increase Jackson River water levels by 3 feet to 4 1/2 feet (1 meter).

The agencies advise people who use the river to be aware of the fluctuations caused by the pulses.

Pulses are also scheduled for Aug. 15, Sept. 5, Sept. 26 and Oct. 17.