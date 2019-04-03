General Assembly passes I-81 funding plan

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The Virginia Senate has joined the House of Delegates in approving increases to truck registration fees and regional gas taxes to pay for improvements to Interstate 81. The House voted Wednesday to accept an amendment proposed by Gov. Ralph Northam that included the tax and fee increases. Supporters said the increases would raise taxes in areas around I-81 by about 7 cents a gallon. They said the extra money would pay for urgently needed upgrades to the highway to improve safety and traffic flow. Opponents said the legislature was rushing through a major tax hike without sufficient public input. A proposal to put tolls on the highway failed earlier this year. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more on the Richmond debate:

