«
Watch: Positive coronavirus case reported in Roanoke
Gentry-Locke attorney Paul Klockenbrink spoke to the Morning Line about Covid-19
Published
March 20, 2020
|
By
Harrison Hartzog
There are many legal considerations for employers and employees regarding changes in the work place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Gentry-Locke Attorney Paul Klockenbrink spoke to The Morning Line today.
https://wlni.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Gentry-Locke-attorney-covid-19.mp3
