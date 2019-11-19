Georgia men shot, stabbed overnight in Brookneal

NEWS RELEASE: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting and stabbing which took place in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 19, 2019 on/around the 200 block of Marshall Street in the town of Brookneal (Campbell County).

At approximately 4:00 AM, Campbell County deputies responded to an altercation involving two male subjects. Upon arrival, deputies located a male subject, 23 year old Eric Cazares of Covington, GA, walking nearby on Charlotte Street. Cazares was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Upon further investigation, authorities located a second injured male subject, 21 year old Jose Ortiz of Conyers, GA, at a home on Marshall Street. Ortiz was suffering from a stab wound to his shoulder area. Both men were visiting relatives in the area.

Both Cazares and Ortiz were transported to Lynchburg General Hospital (Lynchburg, VA), where Cazares remains in critical condition. Ortiz was treated and released.

Investigators have determined this is an isolated event and there are no concerns of danger to the public; however, the investigation remains active. Charges, if any, will be determined once the investigation is complete.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Investigator Brandon Epperson with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Enter a tip ONLINE at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device.