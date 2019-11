Get ready for crowded highways Thanksgiving week

| By

If you have Thanksgiving week travel plans, AAA projects more than 1.5 million Virginians will travel 50 or miles from home in coming days — 1.3 million of them on the highways. And they urge you in particular to think twice about driving through major metropolitan areas Wednesday afternoon. WLNI’s Evan Jones has the story:

11-22 Holiday Travel Wrap-WLNI-WEB