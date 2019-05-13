Getting a 900-pound man to court: cut through a wall and saw some trees

May 13th, 2019 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A federal judge has approved an unusual court transportation plan for a Virginia man who weighs more than 900 pounds. Kenneth Hicks, of Emporia, is scheduled to plead guilty Monday in a cocaine conspiracy case. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that U.S. Magistrate Judge David Novak last week approved a plan to get Hicks to U.S. District Court in Richmond in a way that protects his health, safety and dignity. Hicks lives in a dwelling attached to the rear of a mobile home. The plan to get him to the courthouse may involve cutting through a wall, bracing the structure and cutting down some trees. Hicks asked that the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, first responders and others assess any medical issues he may have.









Janet's Five & Dine
Billy Craft May June 2019

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test