Girl Scouts adds 24 new badges to prepare girls to be ambitious leaders

Despite COVID-19 shutdowns, the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council have been able to keep things going by doing their programs online. They’ve also added 24 new badges to cultivate girls’ interest in fields that are usually male dominated, as WLNI’s Rachel Meell reports:

