Gladys man killed in Sunday accident

News release: Virginia State Police Trooper D.L. Thomas Jr. is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Campbell County. The crash occurred April 21, 2019 at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Gladys Road, approximately 2 miles east of Marysville Road. A 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling along Gladys Road ran off the right side of the highway and overturned. The driver, Stewart T. Hogan, 60, of Gladys, Va., was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. An adult male passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries in the crash. Hogan died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.