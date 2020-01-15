Glass and Heritage graduations to be held at schools, not at Liberty U.

NEWS RELEASE: Lynchburg City Schools was informed this afternoon by Liberty University that the Vines Center will not be available for graduation in May due to a construction project that starts on the facility in April.

Although we had not signed a contract, we had requested a save the date, which the Vines Center planner had previously confirmed.

Due to the lateness of this new information coming to our attention, and the need to solidify plans, 2020 graduation ceremonies will remain at the respective high schools.