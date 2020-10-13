Gleaning collecting donations for Delta victims

Gleaning for the World is working to help victims of Hurricane Delta in the deep south. The storm has knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people in Louisiana and Mississippi. Gleaning will be collecting supplies at the Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg today, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10am to 6pm. The organization is in critical need of: Nonperishable foods Snack foods Toilet paper Cleaning supplies

Here is the news release from Gleaning for the World:

October 12, 2020 | CONCORD, VA: As a result of Hurricane Delta, approximately 400,000 residents are still without power; 250,000 in Louisiana, 40,000 in Texas, and more in Mississippi, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Though Delta made landfall as a category 2 hurricane, this slow and wide storm dissipated into a tropical storm as it headed north, with two tornadoes spawning from it in Georgia, and threats of more across South Carolina just last night.

Flash Flooding has spread from Georgia to Virginia because of the remnants of Delta, which meteorologists have now named a tropical cyclone.

Gleaning For The World will be sending help and hope to Louisiana. The organization has been in communication with their Louisiana partners since last week, watching and waiting to see the level of destruction that Delta would leave behind.

Gleaning’s Louisiana partners are ready to receive our disaster relief products to help their communities as they navigate the cleanup and aftermath of this storm, as well as the devastation from previous storms.

Gleaning’s team will be following social distancing procedures and will have contactless donations, where donors can place their items into a designated cart, maintaining six feet distance from others. Gleaning’s volunteers and staff will remove the items from the carts and load them into their tractor trailer.

Another way you can give is by making a financial donation to this relief effort? 100% of your donation to help this Hurricane Delta relief will be used to help the victims of this storm. Visit GFTW.org/hurricanerelief to donate online.

