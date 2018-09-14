Gleaning continues collection next week

News release: September 14, 2018 | CONCORD, VA – Gleaning For The World is extending our disaster relief supply collection at Sam’s Club on Ward’s Road for the victims of Hurricane Florence. As you know, we have been at Sam’s Club this week, beginning September 11 through Saturday, September 15 from 10am until 6pm each day. We have received many inquiries as to how people can help next week, and we’ve decided to extend the collection for those who want to help and we will be back at Sam’s Club Monday, September 17 through Wednesday, September 20, each day from 10am-6pm.

We will also hold a one-day collection at the Kroger in Forest, Virginia on Wednesday, September 20 from 10am until 6pm. Kroger shoppers may also pre-purchase items for donation at Kroger and leave them at the store between now and the time of collection.

Our team at Gleaning is committed to respond to this storm, and as soon as roads are safe to pass in these areas of devastation, we will send out trucks to our partners who will distribute these items to those most impacted by this storm. We are collecting items such as non-perishable foods, baby items, personal hygiene products, and pet supplies. A full list of requested donation items is attached to this press release.

We’ve seen reports of hundreds of thousands of homes are without power, many people are stranded, and now deaths are being reported as a result of this storm. While Hurricane Florence lingers on for days, we our staff and volunteers are working diligently to prepare for our response. We are exceptionally grateful to those who have donated to our efforts.

Gleaning is also accepting financial donations, specifically, to help the victims of Hurricane Florence. To help through a financial gift, please visit gftw.org/Hurricane-Florence.