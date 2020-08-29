Gleaning For The World collecting supplies for hurricane victims

August 28, 2020 | CONCORD, VA:

While Hurricane Marco slowed down and dissipated, Laura strengthened into a Category 4 Hurricane with 150 mph winds when it made landfall in Louisiana, just about 35 miles from the border of Texas. Gleaning For The World started collecting supplies days before the storm hit, and the organization has already sent one tractor trailer on its way to help victims of this storm. A second tractor trailer filled with supplies is scheduled to leave on Monday.

Because of the urgent need to respond to this devastating hurricane, Gleaning will be returning to Sam’s Club Monday through Wednesday of next week, (August 31 – Sept 2) to continue collecting supplies each day from 10am until 6pm. In respect of social distancing regulations, you’ll see there are some slight changes to their usual process. These changes have been put in place in order to make the process of donating a completely contactless effort.

Gleaning For The World is in need of these specific supplies:

Snack Foods

Nonperishable Goods

Baby Supplies

Hygiene Items

Bottled Water / Juice / Sports Drinks

Cleaning Supplies

Paper Products

“As pictures and videos of the devastating impact continue to be released, it’s very difficult to imagine how long the recovery will take,” Gleaning’s president, Jeane Smiley-Mason said. “Gleaning is committed to helping those affected by this devastating storm. We’ve already started our response to the affected areas and we are asking our supporters to join us in continuing to help those in the hardest hit communities. The need is now.”

Another way you can support Gleaning For The World at this time is by giving a financial donation online at gftw.org/HurricaneRelief. Funds that are raised for this effort will be used to purchase items that may not have been donated, as well as to cover the costs of shipping supplies to individuals and families affected by these storms.

For more information or to set up an interview, please contact Teresa Davis, Gleaning’s Communications Director, at 434-229-6828.