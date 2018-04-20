Gleaning for the World plans new tornado aid distributions

News release: Elon: Partnering with Gleaning For The World, the Elon Presbyterian church (2290 Cedar Gate Road, Madison Heights, VA 24572) will distribute aid on Monday April 23, 2018 from 9am till 5pm. Distribution will be staged at the Elon Presbyterian church parking lot. Church members will also deliver supplies in the effected community.

Timberlake Area: Gleaning For World will be partnering with the Timberlake United Methodist Church (21649 Timberlake Rd. Lynchburg VA 24502) to dispense aid to those affected by the recent tornado. Supplies can be picked up in the Timberlake United Methodist Church parking lot on Monday (April 23, 2018) and Wednesday (April 25, 2018) from 9am till 5:00pm.

Many area businesses and churches are partnering with us to help the suffering families. Anyone interested in partnering with Gleaning, is invited to contact us at 1-877-913-9212