Gleaning For the World prepares for Hurricane Delta relief, Golf Classic fundraiser

| By

Concord-based Gleaning For The World is keeping an eye on Hurricane Delta and preparing to help Louisiana residents who are hard-hit. Gleaning provides disaster relief and recently sent supplies to Louisiana after Hurricane Sally. Gleaning for the World has a fundraiser, the first-ever Golf Classic Friday October 16th at Falling River Country Club in Appomattox. The website for more information is GFTW.org. Here’s Gleaning’s Mark O’Brien: