Gleaning for the World prepares for Hurricane Dorian response

NEWS RELEASE: August 29, 2019 | CONCORD, VA: As Dorian strengthens and moves closer to the coast of Florida, the team at Gleaning For The World is making preparations to respond to this storm. Forecasters are predicting at this time that Dorian is expected to be a category 4 hurricane when it hits land in just a few days. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 26 counties. The state Emergency Operations Center has been fully activated as of Thursday morning. “Today, I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure Florida is fully prepared for Hurricane Dorian,” said Governor DeSantis. “It’s important for Floridians on the East Coast to monitor this storm closely. Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine, and should have a plan in case of disaster. I will continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian closely with emergency management officials. The state stands ready to support all counties along the coast as they prepare.”

Gleaning For The World also stands ready to support those needing help after Dorian makes landfall. We will begin collecting relief supplies this Saturday, August 31, at Overstreet Ace Hardware (the Route 221 location only) from 10am until 4pm. Gleaning will also have our tractor trailer at Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg to collect supplies this Sunday, from 2-6pm. Collections will continue Monday and Tuesday at Sam’s, from 10am until 6pm each day. Lists of needed supplies will be provided at each location.

Gleaning For The World stands prepared with a variety of disaster relief supplies, but is in particular need of the following items: feminine hygiene products, incontinence pads, adult diapers, cleaning supplies (all except bleach) as well as paper towels and toilet paper.

Financial donations can be made online at GFTW.org, by clicking on the donate button, and by commenting “Dorian” on the donation form. Checks may be mailed to GFTW PO Box 645 Concord, VA 24538 with “Dorian” written in the memo line.