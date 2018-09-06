Gleaning for the World to distribute more tornado relief supplies in Elon

Gleaning for the World will distribute another load of disaster relief supplies this weekend to people in the Elon area who were hard hit by April’s tornado. Those who have registered their property damage with the state are eligible to receive the supplies. They will be distributed at Elon Presbyterian Church Saturday from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm.

News release: Gleaning for the World will be distributing a load of disaster relief supplies to the individuals and families in Elon, Virginia, who experienced the devastation that occurred when the tornado hit the area in April 2018. Those who have registered their property damage with the state have been invited to receive these relief items. Gleaning for the world, a member of Amherst Disaster Recovery Group, in partnership with Elon Presbyterian Church will once again distribute supplies that were collected for the residents of Elon who were effected by April’s F3 tornado. The distribution will be held in the parking lot of the church, located at 2290 Cedar Gate Road in Madison Heights, from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, September 8.

“We made a promise that Gleaning would be here to help the local tornado victims in the weeks and months after the devastation occurred. This distribution is part of our ongoing care for the families and individuals in Elon effected by April’s tornado,” said Jeane Smiley-Mason, President of Gleaning For The World.

The local community gave a generous response during the disaster relief collection for these victims at Sam’s Club on Wards Road in April. Immediately after the tornado struck, Gleaning distributed supplies to area residents. The items which will be distributed this Saturday are additional supplies that were collected and have been held until most of the homes were once again habitable.

According to Barry Tucker, the Pastor of Elon Presbyterian Church, the majority of the buildings that had been damaged now have roofs, and families are beginning to reestablish their homes.

“We’re looking forward with a good bit of optimism and anticipation toward normalcy,” Tucker said. “We’ve come a ways, and we still have a ways to go.”