Gleaning for the World will collect hurricane disaster relief supplies this week

Gleaning For The World is already at work preparing respond to Hurricane Florence. The Concord-based organization will collect disaster relief supplies Tuesday through Saturday at the Sam’s Club on Wards Road – 10:00 until 6:00 each day. Officials say the supplies collected will be sent directly to emergency shelters in hardest-hit areas.

While it’s still too early to tell the exact location where the storm will hit, Hurricane Florence is headed directly towards South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia, and is expected to hit land this Thursday, September 13. All three states have already declared a state of emergency, and local governments have issued instructions for residents living near the coast to begin preparing for evacuation.

Our team at Gleaning is committed to respond to this storm, and will begin collecting disaster relief supplies tomorrow to send to shelters in the hardest hit areas. We are asking our local community to meet us at Sam’s Club on Ward’s Road in Lynchburg this week to donate items such as non-perishable foods, baby items, personal hygiene products, and pet supplies, which will be distributed to individuals and families staying at emergency shelters. (A full list of requested donation items is attached to this press release.)

Category 4 hurricanes can produce wind between 131 and 155 mph. These winds can cause significant damage and many people are expected to seek safety in emergency shelters.

Gleaning is also accepting financial donations, specifically, to help the victims of Hurricane Florence. To help through a financial gift, please visit gftw.org/donate and type “Florence” in the comment section of the donation page. Your gift, no matter the size, will make a difference!